Anita Maxcine Darville
1933 - 2020
Anita Maxcine Darville, 87
Okeechobee - Anita Maxcine Darville died July 19, 2020. She was born July 2, 1933 in Cullman, Alabama to Floyd and Ida Whisenhunt.
A resident of Okeechobee for over 50 years, Maxcine was a Lady of unmatched generosity with a passion and genuine love in caring for the elderly. A world traveler, there were few places on the planet Maxcine didn't experience always returning home to Okeechobee with souvenirs that adorned her beautiful home. She touched so many lives and was loved by all who were fortunate to have met her.
We will miss her but will be eternally grateful to The Good Lord for blessing us with Maxcine. We will never forget her. Until we meet again. On The Road Again.
She is survived by her husband, Rocky Guzman; son, Gary "GW" L. Watson (Kerri); daughter, JoAnne "Jody" Carter (Tony); stepson, Gregory L. Darville; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and beloved dogs, Chloe and Mickey.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.



Published in NewsZapFL on Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
