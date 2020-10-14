Antone 'Tony' Mello
Antone "Tony" Mello left this world peacefully on October 8, 2020, after a brief illness. He passed at home, attended by his wife. Son of the late Manuel and Mary (Correia) Mello, he grew up on a vegetable farm in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, where, at age 12 he served as an honorary volunteer at the Portsmouth Fire Department, driving the ambulance. "Farm boys always learned to drive early."
Talented in music, with a beautiful tenor voice, he and his rock band performed as an opening act at the Newport, Rhode Island Jazz festival when he was 15. He also relished the opportunities he had to sing Elvis Gospel at Church in the Woods in Okeechobee. He was skilled and accomplished in many areas of construction, working as a general contractor in his hometown of Portsmouth, Rhode Island. He excelled as a finish carpenter, was gifted in antique restoration and took pride in his custom cabinet designs. He pursued several other trades during his working years; steel erection, boat building, long-haul truck driver, quahogger and heavy equipment operator to name but a few. He also owned a small grocery store and antique shop at points on his life journey. His intelligence and vision inspired many, and he was always willing to teach his craft.
After moving to Florida in 1997, he pursued a lifelong dream of raising cattle In Okeechobee. He loved nothing more than sitting on the porch of the home he built to meditate and pray while smoking his cigars and looking out over his ranch, "my little piece of heaven".
His interests were many, playing guitar, keyboard and saxophone, riding polo and jumping horses, traveling, writing poetry, dabbling in theatre and helping others. His was a quick wit and brought laughter and joy wherever he went. He was much loved and respected by those who knew him best. He never met a stranger and was a huge presence with his charismatic nature.
As a friend of Bill W. for 36 years, he developed a strong relationship with the God of his understanding and was a power of example to many, sharing his experience, strength and hope.
He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Melanie Mello (Cote); his beloved nephew, Brian Vivieros; daughter, Debra Paiva; and two sons, Anthony Mello (Conley) and Justin Mello (Johnson); stepdaughter, Carolyn Sheehan; sisters, Barbara Vivieros and Mary (Dean) Chase; nieces, Rose Mary, Alicia, and Erica; nephew, Ben; aunt, Connie Mathias (Correia); four grandsons; five granddaughters; and a multitude of cousins.
He was predeceased by his son, James Mello (Johnson); and stepson, Brian Sheehan.
A celebration of life will be held at his home at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Okeechobee, PO Box 1548, Okeechobee FL 34973.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.