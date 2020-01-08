Okeechobee - Antonia Garcia Ochoa died Jan. 5, 2020. She was born March 6, 1947 in Fostoria, Ohio. A resident of Okeechobee since 1963, she loved to spend time with her family especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed donating to various charities, reading, and puzzles. She was an avid Miami Dolphins fan.
Mrs. Ochoa was preceded in death by her parents, Gregorio Garcia and Juanita Ruiz Garcia; husband, Eloy Ochoa; son, Eddie Ochoa; and brother, Gregorio Garcia.
She is survived by her sons, Eloy Ochoa, Jr. (April), Elias Ochoa, and Evan Ochoa; daughter, Eloisa Garcia (Flo); four grandchildren, Synthia Watford, Sierra Ochoa, Serina Velasquez, and Solomon Garcia; three great grandchildren, Zariya Jenkins, Zayis Martinez, and Rico Calzada; brothers, Ramon Garcia (Barbara) and George Garcia; and sisters, Virginia Olivas, Henrietta Garcia, and Juanita Sanchez.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Rosary will follow at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 8, 2020