Archie Hank Johns, Sr., 84
Sebring - Archie Hank Johns, Sr., died November 22, 2020. He was born on the Brighton Reservation on July 24, 1936, to Barfield Johns and Susie Girtman Johns and spent his life in the Okeechobee area.
Archie was a member of Brighton Baptist Church. He was a member of Tribal bowling teams. His interests included spending time with his family, traveling, eating out, and adult coloring books.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Billie Johns; sons, infant boy Johns, Archie H. Johns, Jr.; daughter, Marleen Johns; siblings, Anges Burke, Maude Franks, Lois Johns Smith, Billy Johns, Noel Johns, Josea Girtman and Oscar Johns.
He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Sandra Tindall Johns of Sebring; son, Anthony (Crystal) Johns of Ocala; daughter, Monica Johns of Brighton; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sisters, Jenny Johns, Alice Sweat and Leoda Tommie.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Ortona Cemetery with Tony Bullington officiating.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, FL 34972.