Arnoldo Contreras, 69

LABELLE - Arnoldo Contreras passed away August 8, 2020 in Lehigh Acres.

He was born Feb. 17, 1951 in Raymondville, Texas, to the late Concepcion and Rosalie (Garcia) Contreras.

He was the Owner of Contreras Restaurant in LaBelle since 1981, and loved his customers.

He was Catholic, and loved family BBQ's, fishing, and going to the casino.

Survivors include his wife, Adelina (Rodriguez) Contreras; three daughters, Christina Contreras Banda, Rosali Contreras Pequeno and Sonya Contreras; three brothers, Anastacio Contreras, Adan Contreras and Abel Contreras; five sisters, Concepcion (Concha) Gutierrez, Ester Garza, Lola Aurora Nunez, Alicia Salinas and Guadalupe Martinez; grandchildren, Monica Banda, Daniel Banda, Karina Pequeno, Audrina Pequeno, Angelina Contreras, Crystal Pequeno; great-grandchild, Leonel Briceno.

He was predeceased by a brother, Arnulfo Contreras.

Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 from 5 to 6 p.m. at Akin-Davis Funeral Home, LaBelle, Fla.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.







