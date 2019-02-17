Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur L. Landry. View Sign

Arthur L. Landry passed away Feb. 12, 2019 with family by his side in Fort Pierce, Fla. He was born Dec. 30, 1940, in Hanson, Mass., the son of the late Arthur and Doris Landry.Art graduated from Whitman High School in Massachusetts with the Class of 1959 and enjoyed attending all class reunions. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy as a Boiler Technician until 1965. He was also an active Mason until moving to Florida in 1973. In Florida, he managed McKenzie Tank Lines for 35 years and retired in 2002. During this time, he also married his loving wife Sandy who he celebrated 41 years of marriage with in December with their dachshunds Nicki and Spice, who Art adored. Art and Sandy enjoyed eating out, traveling in their RV, and cruising.Art is survived by his wife, Sandy; his son, Timothy and his wife Tara; late daughter, Bonney; three stepsons, Raymond, Christopher and his wife Maridith, and Keven; 14 grandchildren and five great grandchildren; his sister, Shirley; and his brother, Dave and his wife Anita.Services: Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. with a service to follow at 11 a.m. at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. Inurnment will follow at 1 p.m. at South Florida VA National Cemetery, Lake Worth.Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service

