Arvin Eugene Kelting, 83

Talladega - Arvin Eugene Kelting passed away September 28, 2020 in Talladega.

He was born Dec. 31, 1936 in Indio, Calif., to the late Elwyn Wesley and the late Nellie Mae (Von Roeder) Kelting. He was a heavy equipment operator for many years. He also loved to write songs. He had been in the Clewiston area for more than 50 years.

Survivors include daughters, Barbara Edmonds and husband David of Clewiston, Laura Kelting of Homestead, Sarah Curtis of Homestead, and son; Arvin Kelting, II and wife Gay of Talladega, Ala.; brother, Richard Joseph Kelting; sisters, Marilyn Bulifant and Margaret Hogan; nine grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jeanine Kelting Burke; and brothers, his twin Ervin Kelting, David Kelting, Elwyn, Jr, John Kelting, Edward Kelting; sisters, Maryann Kelting, Madelyn Kelting and Eleanor Jones.

Celebration of Arvin's life was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Akin-Davis Funeral Home where visitation was held from 6-8 p.m. Friday evening, October 2, 2020. Interment was in Ridgelawn Cemetery - Clewiston.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.







