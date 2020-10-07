1/1
Arvin Eugene Kelting
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arvin Eugene Kelting, 83
Talladega - Arvin Eugene Kelting passed away September 28, 2020 in Talladega.
He was born Dec. 31, 1936 in Indio, Calif., to the late Elwyn Wesley and the late Nellie Mae (Von Roeder) Kelting. He was a heavy equipment operator for many years. He also loved to write songs. He had been in the Clewiston area for more than 50 years.
Survivors include daughters, Barbara Edmonds and husband David of Clewiston, Laura Kelting of Homestead, Sarah Curtis of Homestead, and son; Arvin Kelting, II and wife Gay of Talladega, Ala.; brother, Richard Joseph Kelting; sisters, Marilyn Bulifant and Margaret Hogan; nine grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jeanine Kelting Burke; and brothers, his twin Ervin Kelting, David Kelting, Elwyn, Jr, John Kelting, Edward Kelting; sisters, Maryann Kelting, Madelyn Kelting and Eleanor Jones.
Celebration of Arvin's life was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Akin-Davis Funeral Home where visitation was held from 6-8 p.m. Friday evening, October 2, 2020. Interment was in Ridgelawn Cemetery - Clewiston.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
438 E. Sugarland Hwy.
Clewiston, FL 33440-3126
(863) 983-9411
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved