CLEWISTON - Audrey Lee Racicot passed away Feb. 5, 2019 in Loxahatchee.

She was born Mar. 14, 1954 in Dothan, Ala., to the late William Darvey and the late Pearlie Mae (Johnson) Hobbs. Audrey was married to Lawrence Racicot for 33 years.

Survivors include her husband, Lawrence Racicot; three sons, Larry Lockmiller, Billy Lockmiller and David Racicot; and two daughters, Mary Cordona, Patricia Ortiz; three sisters, four brothers, eight grandchildren and many close friends.

Audrey was a loving and caring person who would give anything that she had to someone else if she thought they would or could use it. She will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

A celebration of her life was held at Akin-Davis Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. Graveside service was held at Ridgelawn Cemetery also on Saturday.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.



