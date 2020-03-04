OKEECHOBEE - Barbara A. Wright passed away Feb. 26, 2020 in Stuart, Fla. after a long illness.

She was born in Kenton, Ohio on Nov. 24, 1936. Her parents were Uhl J. and Barbara Austin.

She graduated from Moweaqua, Ill. High School in 1954 and Iowa State University in 1958. She received a Masters Degree from Nova University in 1980.

She was a supervisor of teachers in Home Economics for the Hillsboro Florida School System and retired in June of 1992.

Barbara married Jerry Wright in Moweaqua, Ill. on Dec. 27, 1960. He survives as well as their children, Tim Wright of Stuart, Fla. and Amy Wright of Cincinnati, Ohio; and four grandchildren, Layla Wright of New York, N.Y., Lucie Wright of Stuart, Fla., Austin and Gray Flischel of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Barbara was an active member of the Okeechobee Church of Christ.

She and her husband livend in their summer home on a mountain near Burnsville, N.C. and spent their winters in their home in Okeechobee, Fla.

There will be a memorial service on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Okeechobee Church of Christ, 1401 S. Parrott Ave.



