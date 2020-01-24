Okeechobee - Barbara Ann Williams died Jan. 16, 2020. She was born Jan. 11, 1939 in Nutter Fort, West Virginia to the late Albert Liptak, Sr. and Evelyn (Childers) Liptak. She enjoyed baking, sewing, and family time.
Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her husband, Derexel Williams; daughter, Pamela Sue Craft; brother, Albert Liptak, Jr.; and sister, Mary Jo Liptak.
She is survived by her sons, Jeffory Williams and Drexel "Bucky" Williams, II, both of Okeechobee; daughters, Debbie Ferrreli, of Columbia, Maryland, and Julia Rogers, Okeechobee; five grandchildren, Ashton Schoonmaker, Clay Rogers, Kassandra Williams, John Williams, and Jeffory Williams, Jr.; one great granddaughter, Paisley Jae Schoonmaker; sisters, Sandra Obran, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Judi Wickes, of Dagsboro, Delaware; nieces, Joy Michael, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Tricia Curran, of New York, New York; and brother-in-law, Wesley Wickes, of Dagsboro, Delaware.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 24, 2020