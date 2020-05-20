Barbara Jo Swain-Thompson
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OKEECHOBEE â€" Barbara Jo Swain-Thompson died May 11, 2020 at the age of 91 years after a brief illness. She was born Aug. 27, 1928 in Sterling, Illinois to Dr. Joseph K. Swain and Gladys Curnow.
She enjoyed various activities while living in the community of Ancient Oaks and was a member of the Widow & Widowers Group of Okeechobee. For the last six years, she had been living at the Okeechobee Health Care Facility and stated that she enjoyed never having to do laundry, cook or clean again! She was an avid BINGO player and winner.
She wanted to share these thoughts: Nobody knows the length of time we have, so hug all your friends and family and forgive any who have caused you pain.
She is survived by her three children, Mike Gaumer of Kyle, Texas, Daryl Gaumer & his wife Laurie of San Jose, Calif., Sandra (Gaumer)Siegel & her husband Bill of Ponte Vedra, Fla.; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Judith Witherby.
No services per her request. Should family or friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association at alz.org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on May 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved