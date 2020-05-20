OKEECHOBEE â€" Barbara Jo Swain-Thompson died May 11, 2020 at the age of 91 years after a brief illness. She was born Aug. 27, 1928 in Sterling, Illinois to Dr. Joseph K. Swain and Gladys Curnow.
She enjoyed various activities while living in the community of Ancient Oaks and was a member of the Widow & Widowers Group of Okeechobee. For the last six years, she had been living at the Okeechobee Health Care Facility and stated that she enjoyed never having to do laundry, cook or clean again! She was an avid BINGO player and winner.
She wanted to share these thoughts: Nobody knows the length of time we have, so hug all your friends and family and forgive any who have caused you pain.
She is survived by her three children, Mike Gaumer of Kyle, Texas, Daryl Gaumer & his wife Laurie of San Jose, Calif., Sandra (Gaumer)Siegel & her husband Bill of Ponte Vedra, Fla.; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Judith Witherby.
No services per her request. Should family or friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association at alz.org.
She enjoyed various activities while living in the community of Ancient Oaks and was a member of the Widow & Widowers Group of Okeechobee. For the last six years, she had been living at the Okeechobee Health Care Facility and stated that she enjoyed never having to do laundry, cook or clean again! She was an avid BINGO player and winner.
She wanted to share these thoughts: Nobody knows the length of time we have, so hug all your friends and family and forgive any who have caused you pain.
She is survived by her three children, Mike Gaumer of Kyle, Texas, Daryl Gaumer & his wife Laurie of San Jose, Calif., Sandra (Gaumer)Siegel & her husband Bill of Ponte Vedra, Fla.; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Judith Witherby.
No services per her request. Should family or friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association at alz.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on May 20, 2020.