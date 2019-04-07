Okeechobee - Barbara June Burge died March 31, 2019. She was born June 21, 1940 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada to the late Ernest and Irene (Hamilton) McKittrick. A resident of Okeechobee for four years, she attended the Pentecostals of Okeechobee. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and spending time with her family.
Ms. Burge was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Lynn Burge; and sister, Ruth Anne Barnard.
She is survived by her son, Brian Burge, of New Glasgow, Nova Scotia; grandchildren, Taylor Burge and Elijah Rolling; sister, Eileen Wallace Pope, of Okeechobee; nephews, David Pope and Jeffrey Barnard; and niece, Diane (Barnard) Trotter.
Memorial services will be 4 p.m., Sunday, April 14, 2019 at The Pentecostals of Okeechobee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Okeechobee, PO Box 1548, Okeechobee, Florida 34973.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 7, 2019