Barbara Kay Neufeld, 65
Okeechobee – Barbara Kay Neufeld passed on September 21, 2020 due to complications post-surgery. She was born in Campbellsville, Ky. on March 11, 1955 to Rev. Estill Wethington and Martha Maxine (Gibson) Wethington.
She was the loving wife of Richard Neufeld (March 14, 2003) and to Vic Maue Jr. (Nancy) prior. She is also survived by her five siblings, Ella Receveur (Tim) of Paducah, Ky., Elaine Cavazzi (Bill) of Henderson, Nev., Clem Wethington (Maxine) of Eddyville, Ky., Charlie Wethington of Paducah, Ky. and David Wethington; daughters, Tracie Smith-Ellis (Paul) of Oakville, Mo. and Jennifer Neufeld Saner (Rob) of Palm Harbor, Fla.; and sons, Bradley Maue (Laura) of Naples, Fla. and Eric Neufeld (Stacie) of Eden Prairie, Minn. She was Memaw to eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren; Aunt to several nieces and nephews; best friend of Carol Neighbors of Indianapolis, Ind.; and devoted friend to all.
Barbara "Barb" loved to help others and worked much of her life as a CNA taking care of the elderly. Known for her big heart, witty humor and giving spirit, she will be missed dearly by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
A service will not be held as per her wishes. A celebration of life will follow with a date and time TBD. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to the VFW 9528 Buckhead Ridge in support of veterans.
