Service Information Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home 305 Sixth Street Traverse City , MI 49684 (231)-947-6347

Barbara Lee

Born November 29, 1934 in Petoskey, Michigan, she was the daughter of Lydia Hintz Dow Smith Kwiatkowski Hall and George Smith.

Barbara grew up in Petoskey, Michigan, graduated from Petoskey High School in 1953, she gained enjoyment from traveling, sightseeing and starting her family in 1958. She had worked for Michigan Bell Telephone Company as a switchboard operator in Petoskey, Michigan prior to starting her family. Barbara retired from Traverse City Area Public Schools where she worked as a cook for many years. She started at Long Lake, but also cooked at Sabin, Interlochen, West Junior High and Norris. The things closest to her were her family and friends, making many happy memories with all who she loved. She was a great wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She was a communicant of Saint Patrick's Church in Traverse City, Michigan, also Saint Aloysius Church in Fife Lake, Michigan.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband James Arnold Fortin married in Petoskey, Michigan in June 1958, who worked for Michigan Bell Telephone Company in Traverse City, Michigan and by two of her brothers Michael Kwiatkowski who died serving as a US Navy Seal and Theodore Smith (Lin) Rancho Cordova, California who was retired from the US Air Force. Sister and Brother in laws; Rosemary Miller (Jack) Traverse City, Michigan, Janet Simone Traverse City, Michigan, John Simone (Patricia) Traverse City, Michigan, Anthony Simone Traverse City, Michigan, Leo Simone Traverse City, Michigan, Alice McGahey (Donald) Traverse City, Michigan.

Survivors include her beloved husband Joseph F. Simone Sr. of Fife Lake, Michigan for 35 years of marriage, her brother Thomas Kwiatkowski (Marge) White Lake, Michigan, sister in law Lin Smith (Theodore) Rancho Cordova, California, sister and brother in laws; Martha Preston (Robert) Traverse City, Michigan, Kathy Jakee (Charles) Traverse City, Michigan, 10 children; 3 sons; Stephen E. Fortin (Kelly) Saratoga Springs, New York; former daughter-in-law Sandra L. Hilbert Fortin Rushlow (Frank) Traverse City, Michigan, Joseph F. Simone Jr. (Christy) El Paso, Texas, Richard A. Fortin (Tiffany) Traverse City, Michigan, 7 daughters; Kim M. Voigtlander (Daniel) Plano, Texas, Sandra K. Oliver (Mark) Traverse City, Michigan, Patricia A. Boutwell (David Adams) Henderson, Nevada, Cynthia J. Owensby (Bryan) West Palm Beach, Florida, Barbara E. Simone (Mark Smith) Brockton, Massachusetts, Brenda L. Alpers (Jeffrey) Grand Ledge, Michigan, Theresa L. Penzien (Clark) Traverse City, Michigan, 26 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Friends called from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, January 3, 2020 at Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home, located at 305 6th Street, Traverse City, Michigan 49684

A Funeral Mass was celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Saint Aloysius Church 403 East Merritt Street, Fife Lake, Michigan 49633. Barbara was laid to rest at Grand Traverse Memorial Gardens immediately after mass.

Memorials may be made in Barbara's name at: https;//www.dav.org/

Online remembrances may be made at: https;//www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com/. Barbara and her family are in the care of the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.





