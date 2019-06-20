CLEWISTON - Barry Ward Christian passed away June 17, 2019 in Fort Myers.
He was born Feb. 21, 1962 in Sapulpa, Okla., to the late Hubert Ward and the late Marion Lavern (Newton) Christian. He married Josephine Garcia; she survives. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for A. Duda & Sons for many years. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great grandfather, who will be missed by his entire family.
He is also survived by his children, Mary Lozano, Angelica Crumb, Jennifer McMenamin, Jessica Montez, Jose Garcia, Ana Salgado, Jesus Garcia, Nina Bautista, Arthur Christian, Isaiah Christian and Alexander Christian; twenty-five grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Darryl Christian, David Christian, Donald Christian, Larry Christian, Joanie Christian and Linda Christian.
Visitation was Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Akin-Davis Funeral Home, LaBelle, Florida.
Cremation arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home.
Published in NewsZapFL on June 20, 2019