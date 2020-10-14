Becky Fewell Calhoun
Becky Fewell Calhoun crossed over Oct. 11, 2020 in Basin, Wyoming. The world lost an outstanding cowgirl. Becky was born in Melbourne, Fla. To Lamar and Muriel Fewell. They have predeceased her.
She grew up in the ranch life and loved it. When the Florida Cattleman's Magazine did an article on Florida's Cracker Cowboys they interviewed Billy Davis. Billy said the toughest cowboy he ever worked with never wore shoes and strapped her spurs on her bare heels and her name was Becky Calhoun.
Becky was an adventurer. She moved to Wyoming in 1978 and worked on the ranches in the area. She moved to Alaska for a few years but Wyoming called her back. She loved these mountains.
Becky is survived by family members, Marcie Williams; Lynn Garmany Johnson and her children Casey and Buckshot; Clint Fewell and his children Constance and Lance; Jean Collier, Danny and Tave Calhoun.
By Becky's request there will be no services. After cremation she will join her mother and father in these mountains she loved. See you at the gate, Shug.
