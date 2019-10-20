Okeechobee - Beedie Mae Thomas died Oct. 16, 2019. She was born March 10, 1919 in Okeechobee to Drayton Russell and Alice Eliza (Lanier) Kilpatrick. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, she was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was known to many as "Granny". She enjoyed spending time with her family, caring for her cattle, and quilting.
Mrs. Thomas was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Thomas; son, Larry Thomas; and son-in-law, Henry Lanier.
She is survived by her son, R.E. Thomas (Judy), of Okeechobee; daughters, Betty Jean Lanier, Alta Lee Barber (H.L.), Alice McDuffie (Doyle), and Debbie Strenth (John), all of Okeechobee; eleven grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; twenty great-great grandchildren; brother, Dillon Kilpatrick, of Sneads, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. until services at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Burial services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Basinger Cemetery with Pastor Monroe Arnold officiating both services.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Oct. 20, 2019