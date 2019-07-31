Okeechobee - Belinda Rose Albritton Pedretti was called home to be with our Lord on July 27, 2019. She was born Jan. 27, 1953 in Arcadia, Fla. She loved making people laugh and caring for her cats. Her favorite color was purple, she like the Pink Panther and Betty Boop. She was the unofficial greeter/hugger at Shenanigans.
Ms. Pedretti was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Pedretti; father, Kylen Albritton; and her beloved pet, Squirt.
She is survived by her children, Amy Etheridge and Jamie Allen (Tracy); mother, Mary Albritton; siblings, Becky Sikes (Russell) and Bill Albritton (Monica); best friend and uncle, Billy Carlisle; twelve grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Lily Cemetery in Ona, Fla.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on July 31, 2019