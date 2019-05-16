Guest Book View Sign Service Information Akin-Davis Funeral Home 560 East Hickpochee Ave Labelle , FL 33935-5072 (863)-675-2125 Send Flowers Obituary

LABELLE - Ben Art Guy, Sr. passed away May 10, 2019 in Oakbrook of Labelle where he had lived for many years.

He was born July 21, 1933 in LaBelle, to Benjamin F. and Lula Frances (Fussell) Guy. Ben was married to Myra June Harris, she survives. Ben and June were faithful members of the LaBelle Church of God for many years. Ben worked as a parts manager for Bob Paul Citrus, he also worked as assistant store manager for the U-Save Grocery Store.

Ben also leaves behind his two children, Ben A. Jr., of Missouri and Melissa Stanford and her husband Alan of Cape Coral; four grandchildren, Sarah, Rebekah and husband Craig, Emma and Chris; two great grandchildren, Cadence and Trenton; sisters, Rosalee Hull, Martha Sullivan, and Lucille Welch; brother, Billy Guy; along with many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

A memorial celebration of Ben's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the LaBelle Church of God with Bishop Cliff Gobble officiating.

