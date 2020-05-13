Benjamin Dixon, Jr. (Ben) was born on April 25, 1947, in Winter Haven, Florida. He passed away on May 3, 2020, while in the care of E.T. York Haven Hospice in Gainesville, Florida.

Ben was the oldest of four sons born into the loving arms of Ben Dixon, Sr. and Mary Frances Dixon. He was raised in Okeechobee and graduated from Okeechobee High School. He was Senior Class President, All-Conference Guard for the Brahman football team, starting Guard on the basketball team, discus and 4x400 relay in Track, First-Chair saxophone in the band, Beta Club and was voted Best Looking Boy and Most Likely to Succeed. Ben was an Eagle Scout, Order of the Arrow Brotherhood, Junior Assistant Scout Master and Boy Scout camp counselor. After graduating high school, he attended Indian River Community College then the University of Florida where he earned a BA in Anthropology and an MA in Anthropology Education. After graduating from UF, Ben taught Cultural Anthropology at Santa Fe Community College, focusing his teaching on Native American Cultures. He often erected his tipis on campus. He made the patterns, bought the canvas, collected and shaved poles and sewed the tipis. He, also, briefly had a company called Tipi Traditions where he custom made Tipis for special customers. He collected and tanned hides and had a company, Mocs for Tots, where he made beaded moccasins for toddlers. The moccasins were advertised for sale in the office of Dr. George Elson and were measured specifically to fit an individual child's foot. He was an expert bead craftsman and had an extensive bead and arrowhead collection. He was a founding member of the Florida Indian Hobbyist Association. Later in life, Ben became a successful small businessman and developed his company, The Great American Waterfall Company in Spring Hill, Florida. The business is now in the care of his oldest son, Aaron.

Ben is survived by his wife of 40 years, Ruth Fisher Dixon; his sons, Aaron Benjamin and Kyle Alexander; his grandson, Cade Taylor; and his two brothers, Richard (Rick) and David (Dave).

He was predeceased by his parents; and his youngest brother, Steve.

There will be no memorial due to the COVID Pandemic. He will be cremated, and his ashes released in Taos, New Mexico as was his wish. Our family would like to extend our gratitude and thankfulness to Harbor Chase Assisted Living and E.T. York Haven Hospice. Anyone who wishes, please make a donation to either of these places in Ben's honor.







