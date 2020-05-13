Benjamin Franklin Dixon
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benjamin Dixon, Jr. (Ben) was born on April 25, 1947, in Winter Haven, Florida. He passed away on May 3, 2020, while in the care of E.T. York Haven Hospice in Gainesville, Florida.
Ben was the oldest of four sons born into the loving arms of Ben Dixon, Sr. and Mary Frances Dixon. He was raised in Okeechobee and graduated from Okeechobee High School. He was Senior Class President, All-Conference Guard for the Brahman football team, starting Guard on the basketball team, discus and 4x400 relay in Track, First-Chair saxophone in the band, Beta Club and was voted Best Looking Boy and Most Likely to Succeed. Ben was an Eagle Scout, Order of the Arrow Brotherhood, Junior Assistant Scout Master and Boy Scout camp counselor. After graduating high school, he attended Indian River Community College then the University of Florida where he earned a BA in Anthropology and an MA in Anthropology Education. After graduating from UF, Ben taught Cultural Anthropology at Santa Fe Community College, focusing his teaching on Native American Cultures. He often erected his tipis on campus. He made the patterns, bought the canvas, collected and shaved poles and sewed the tipis. He, also, briefly had a company called Tipi Traditions where he custom made Tipis for special customers. He collected and tanned hides and had a company, Mocs for Tots, where he made beaded moccasins for toddlers. The moccasins were advertised for sale in the office of Dr. George Elson and were measured specifically to fit an individual child's foot. He was an expert bead craftsman and had an extensive bead and arrowhead collection. He was a founding member of the Florida Indian Hobbyist Association. Later in life, Ben became a successful small businessman and developed his company, The Great American Waterfall Company in Spring Hill, Florida. The business is now in the care of his oldest son, Aaron.
Ben is survived by his wife of 40 years, Ruth Fisher Dixon; his sons, Aaron Benjamin and Kyle Alexander; his grandson, Cade Taylor; and his two brothers, Richard (Rick) and David (Dave).
He was predeceased by his parents; and his youngest brother, Steve.
There will be no memorial due to the COVID Pandemic. He will be cremated, and his ashes released in Taos, New Mexico as was his wish. Our family would like to extend our gratitude and thankfulness to Harbor Chase Assisted Living and E.T. York Haven Hospice. Anyone who wishes, please make a donation to either of these places in Ben's honor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
May 10, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 8, 2020
Okeechobee, we were fortunate to have a role model such as Ben to look up to. Ricky, you were very blessed to have such a brother. I am very sorry for your loss.
Cecilia
Classmate
May 7, 2020
Ben was a dynamic teacher with a great love for his subject. I had him as an instructor at Santa Fe in his early days there, and I enjoyed his class and learned so much from him. May he rest in peace, gone way too soon.
Jan
Acquaintance
May 7, 2020
Ben was a true southern gentleman who never had an unkind word for anyone or anybody. He was an ardent gator fan. Him and Ruth raised two fine sons who will continue his legacy.
wayne
Classmate
May 7, 2020
Ben was a good guy, always friendly and very focused. He accomplished much in high school and continued to excel in life afterwards. The world has lost a great man. Condolences and peace to his brothers,wife and sons.
Jerry Bryant
Friend
May 7, 2020
I got to know Ben over the almost two and one-half years that my sister was a co-resident with him at Harbor Chase until her passing on March 3rd. He and she sat at the same table for meals. I always enjoyed our little chats and I found him to be very interesting, knowledgeable and intelligent. I feel a sense of loss in his passing extend sincere condolences to his family. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Laura Wilcox
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved