Benjamin James Estey, 66; 'Red, Jimbo, Spiderman Jimmy'
Okeechobee - Benjamin James Estey died Nov. 16, 2019. He was born Dec. 29, 1952 in Ft. Lauderdale to Donald and Juanita (Monroe) Estey. A resident of Okeechobee for 30 years, he enjoyed restoring classic cars.
Mr. Estey is survived by his sons, Benjamin Estey and Daniel Estey, both of Okeechobee; daughters, Cynthia Rossi, of New Hampshire, and Amanda Barbosa, of Georgia; five grandchildren; and sisters, Trisha Hawes, of Okeechobee, Linda Varnum (Don), Julie Gregoire (Brian), and Diana Dupont, all of New Hampshire.
No services will be held.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Nov. 20, 2019