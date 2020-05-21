Our beloved Benjamin Wyatt Mahon passed away on April 19, 2020 from cardiac arrest at age 27. He was born in Bradenton, Florida on November 13, 1992 to Beverly Kay Mott and William Allen Mahon.
Ben was born into a large, loving, close-knit clan who will miss and remember him every day and at every family event for the rest of our lives. His spirit, belly laugh, kind heart, and forgiving nature will remain in our memories forever.
An only child to his parents, Ben was also the oldest grandson of Elmer and Nancy (Risher) Mott of Arcadia, Florida. He worked with his Grandaddy in the family tomato brokerage business, Collier Tomato & Vegetable Distributors. He worked hard and was a familiar and welcome face at tomato packing houses from Immokalee to Tennessee.
Ben loved his entire extended family, but his â€œmini-meâ€� and adored son, Beau Anthony Mahon, was born in 2018 and became the light of his life. Ben was a devoted and loving father, creative and fun. Ben and Beau built mud trenches across the backyard, complete with speed bumps, for playing with toy cars and boats. They ate corn on the cob sitting in the middle of the kitchen floor together and Ben sang a thousand rounds of â€œBaby Shark,â€� complete with hand motions, just because Beau loved it so much.
Ben had many long-time close friends in the computer gaming world. He had mad skills, and loved to work up a good sweat drumming to Rock Band. He worked as hard as it took to beat his mother, Bev. And when Pokemon Go became the rage, he dragged her all over Charlotte County chasing invisible creatures, sometimes refusing to let them go home until nearly dawn. We couldnâ€™t know how precious the hours of those memories would be.
Everybody doesnâ€™t count their cousins among their best friends, but Ben did. Sarah, Jess, Jeorgia, Jacob, Mackenzie, Hannah, Maddie, Jackson, Levi, Clyde, Jordan and Justin have enough Ben stories to entertain family gatherings for decades to come. We look forward to it.
Benâ€™s absence will be keenly felt by his lifelong friend, Cory Hayden; girlfriend, Marciana Reyes; and Beauâ€™s mother, Claire Waguespack.
Due to the Covid pandemic, a celebration of Benâ€™s far too-short but much-loved happy life will be held at a later date when we can all laugh and cry together, and hug again. As his Uncle Perry recently recalled, â€œBen wouldnâ€™t shake your hand, Ben had to bear-hug you.â€� Ben would want us to bear-hug each other for him.
In the meantime, if you wish to tangibly honor Benâ€™s life, the family welcomes memorial donations to a pre-paid college fund for Beau: Contribute online at https://www.529egift.org/FL/HYFWMq Or mail a check payable to Florida 529 College Plan, mail to: BKM Tech, 23507 Dunstan Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33954, Beneficiary: Beau A. Mahon Account #: 9002308630
