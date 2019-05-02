LABELLE - Bernard T. Rasmussen passed away April 23, 2019 in LaBelle.
Bernard was born April 18, 1930 in LaBelle, to Mikal Bernard and Priscilla Hall Rasmussen. Mr. Rasmussen married Anne Marie DiGirolamo on Oct. 22, 1994. He served in the United States Army from Feb. 16, 1951 to Jan. 8, 1953. He faithfully attended First Baptist Church of LaBelle. He worked for the United States Postal Service for 31 years, retiring as a postmaster, then later worked for Hendry County Bank for ten years. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed by his entire family.
Bernard was predeceased by first wife, Jean Russe Rasmussen, and is survived by his loving wife, Anne Marie Rasmussen; son, Mikal Rasmussen; daughter, Lori Rickman; step-daughter, Michelle Combs; granddaughters, Jami Sealey (Brandon) and Brittany Kramer (Devon); grandson, Teddy Rickman; step-grandchildren, Derek Snyder and Peyton Snyder; great-grandchildren, Bayli Sealey, Henlie Sealey, Lanna Kramer, and Lacey Kramer.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 in First Baptist Church of LaBelle, where Pastor Frank Deerey officiated. Visitation was 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 in Akin-Davis Funeral Home – LaBelle. Burial took place in Fort Denaud Cemetery where military rites were accorded by the United States Army.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.
Published in NewsZapFL on May 2, 2019