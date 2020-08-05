1/1
Bette Earline Moldenhauer
BUCKHED RIDGE - Bette Earline Moldenhauer passed away July 31, 2020 at home in Buckhead Ridge Florida after a short illness.
Bette was born on October 24, 1951 in Tampa, Fla. She spent her early years in Tampa before moving to Buckhead Ridge as a teenager. Bette was the second oldest of her father's nine children and was raised with her older sister, Linda, by her grandparents A.K. and Mary Ellen Smith. As a girl she loved running the canals and fishing the lake with her grandfather.
As a young adult Bette worked in the service industry as a waitress and bartender. She was employed by Raulerson Hospital in 1982 in housekeeping and worked her way through numerous assignments up to a nursing supervisor position after receiving her Licensed Practical Nursing certificate from Indian River Community College in 1996.
Bette enjoyed fishing, camping, crafting, singing karaoke, and volunteering. She was a longtime member of the Moose Club and the Okeechobee Yatchette Club where she served several terms as commodore as she helped organize fundraisers for student scholarships and homebound senior services. More recently she had joined the American Legion in Okeechobee and the Amvets Ladies Auxiliary in Buckhead Ridge where she was serving as president. Bette loved singing karaoke songs from the 1950s – 1970s.
Bette was preceded in death by her grandparents, A.K. and Mary Ellen Smith; parents, Kenneth Ray and Joyce Smith; and her sister, Reba.
She is loved and survived by her husband of thirty two years, Harry Moldenhauer; son, Robbie Loschiavo (Kimberly); daughter, Bridgette Estremera (Chris); siblings, Linda Adams (Larry), Kenny Smith (Elaine), Marlena Garcia (Gilbert), Charlie Smith (Sonia), Robin and Kimberly; grandchildren, TC, Gianan, Devin, Alexis, Christian, Jazlyn, Rhyoden and Dean; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Bette had a very kind and loving heart and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family is not planning a memorial gathering at this time.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.



Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
