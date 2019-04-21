Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Ann Sanford. View Sign



Betty Ann Sanford was born Oct. 7, 1936 in Canton, Ohio and passed peacefully on April 17, 2019, in Fort Pierce. She was the daughter of Charles and Marie Hoffmeister.Betty attended Mercy Hospital Nursing Training and received her Registered Nursing Certificate. She worked as a nursing professional in various settings for more than 50 years. Betty attended Church in the Woods in Okeechobee.She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Sanford; sisters, Mary Kitzi and Ruth Smith ; and brother, Charles Hoffmeister.Survivors include her three sons, Wyatt Jenkins, Mark Jenkins, and Matthew Jenkins; sisters, Pat Freeman, Raymond Hoffmeister and Kathy Eldridge. Her step-children, Tim Sanford, Teresa Dannley, Angela Sanford, and Rhonda Walls. Betty's legacy also includes her grandchildren, Daniel Jenkins, Jennifer Jenkins, Wyatt Jenkins, II, Katelyn Jenkins-Abrego, Rainer Jenkins, Gaithan Jenkins and great grandchild, Dean Abrego.Memorial Contributions can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 5000 Dunn Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34981.A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Alpha Ministries Freedom Ranch, 11655 Hwy 441 SE, Okeechobee, FL 34974. Arrangements have been entrusted to Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service

