Okeechobee - Betty Jane Kelly died Dec. 23, 2019. She was born Sept. 3, 1919 in Detroit, Mich. to Clifford Johr and Blanch (Pennington) Johr.
Mrs. Kelly was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Henry C. Kelly; son, Frank C. Grill; and sister, Gwenlyn Laing.
She is survived by her long term care giver and daughter-in-law, Charlene Grill; two granddaughters, Teresa Grill, and Cheryl Grill; four great grandchildren: Brandon Grill, Kristina (Grill) Brady, (Austin Brady, Husband), Rylee Cay Barthalow and Sheyenne Levine; her great great grandchildren; and two nephews.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 1, 2020