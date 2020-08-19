Betty Jean Lanier, 82
Basinger - Betty Jean Lanier died August 14, 2020. She was born March 26, 1938 in Basinger to the late William Edgar and Beedie Mae Thomas. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, she was a member of Basinger Christian Brethren Church. She enjoyed crocheting, bingo, and watching her favorites: Houston Astros and Florida Gators.
Mrs. Lanier was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Lanier, and her parents.
She is survived by her son, Bobby Lanier (Becky); daughter, Judy LaFlam (Dale) and Brenda Arnold (Roland); grandchildren, Melissa Pendrey, Allen Lanier, Jennifer Lineberry, Clint LaFlam, Amanda Liscomb, Kyle Lanier, Pamela Presley, and Phillip Arnold; fifteen great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; brother, R.E. Thomas; and sisters, Alta Lee Barber, Alice McDuffie, and Debbie Strenth.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Basinger Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Basinger Christian Brethren Church in Betty's memory.
