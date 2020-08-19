1/1
Betty Jean Lanier
Betty Jean Lanier, 82
Basinger - Betty Jean Lanier died August 14, 2020. She was born March 26, 1938 in Basinger to the late William Edgar and Beedie Mae Thomas. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, she was a member of Basinger Christian Brethren Church. She enjoyed crocheting, bingo, and watching her favorites: Houston Astros and Florida Gators.
Mrs. Lanier was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Lanier, and her parents.
She is survived by her son, Bobby Lanier (Becky); daughter, Judy LaFlam (Dale) and Brenda Arnold (Roland); grandchildren, Melissa Pendrey, Allen Lanier, Jennifer Lineberry, Clint LaFlam, Amanda Liscomb, Kyle Lanier, Pamela Presley, and Phillip Arnold; fifteen great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; brother, R.E. Thomas; and sisters, Alta Lee Barber, Alice McDuffie, and Debbie Strenth.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Basinger Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Basinger Christian Brethren Church in Betty's memory.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.



Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
