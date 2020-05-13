Okeechobee - Betty Sweatt passed away May 8, 2020. She was born Aug. 16, 1933 in Okeechobee to Emma Lee Nix and Raul Eugene Nix.
Mrs. Sweatt was preceded in death by her husband, William Lawrence Sweatt; sister, Theresa Douglas; and brother, Norris Eugene Nix.
She is survived by her sister, Martha Lee Upthegrove, of Bartow; daughter, Lynn Sweatt, of Hollywood; sons, Larry (Karen), of Okeechobee, and Ronnie (Karen), of North Carolina.
No services will be held.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on May 13, 2020.