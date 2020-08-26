Bettye Culberson Smith, 85
Okeechobee - Bettye Culberson Smith died August 19, 2020. She was born December 15, 1934 in Hillsborough County, Florida to the late Andrew Edward Culberson, Sr. and Pearlie Mae (Hodnett) Culberson. A resident of Okeechobee since 1989, she was formerly of Pahokee. She was a member of Okeechobee Missionary Baptist Church and enjoyed reading, Bible study, and sending cards to family and friends.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Everett Smith; brothers, Edward Culberson and Billy Culberson; and grandsons, Jeffrey Rewis and Brad Daniel.
She is survived by her daughters, Beverly Shurley, and Marsha Woods, both of Okeechobee; stepson, Allen Smith, of Waynesboro, Georgia; sisters, Martha Oliver, of Plant City, and Shirley Lowe, of McDonough, Georgia; stepbrothers, Albion Harden, David Harden and Tim Harden; five grandchildren, Judd Shurley (Shannon), Julie Shannon, Jason Rewis, Jennifer Whirls, and Becky Smith; four great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Okeechobee Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will be at Port Mayaca Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Okeechobee Missionary Baptist Church's Project Fund.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.