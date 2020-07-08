Beverly Wagner, 81
Okeechobee, Florida - Beverly Wagner died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 peacefully at her home in Florida.
She leaves her son, Mark Allen Wagner and his wife Bridget; granddaughter, Courtney; great grandchild, Rowan, all from Peoria, Illinois; her cousin, Scott Pierce and his wife Vi, from Oak Lawn, Illinois; along with her many Florida friends. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Donald Wagner from Farmington, Illinois.
Born and raised in Vermont, Illinois, daughter of Dallas and Ruth Burton, she moved to Peoria, Illinois and she was hired by Caterpillar Tractor Company where she worked as a staff secretary for 15 years. In 1973 she was promoted and became one of the first women to join Caterpillar's prestigious NSST training program that would introduce her to the job that would become her legacy. Beverly was proud of being a pioneer at Caterpillar and was credited for helping women break out of the then tradionial role of a secretary when she graduated from the program and became the first female line manager at Caterpillar's Mapleton foundry where she Managed the logistics of thousands of deliveries from that facility.
She was a longtime member of the American Legion in Bartonville, Illinois, a member of the Okeechobee Red Hat Society, Moose Lodge #1753 and Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW. She enjoyed being an accomplished bowler and was a member of the travel "Miller Beer Bowling Team" where she made lifelong friends.
Retiring at the age of 50 with her husband, Jack, they spent 30 plus years enjoying the sun and fun that Okeechobee offered them. From fishing to having cocktails with friends from the Okeechobee "Yatchette Club" they truly enjoyed every day the Florida lifestyle allowed them to have.
A private cremation service was requested.
