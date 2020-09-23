Billie Jean Reynolds
Billie Jean Reynolds went to her heavenly home on September 16, 2020. She was born on January 21, 1929 in Kissimmee, Florida, the daughter of Oscar and Theressa Bronson Clemons.
Through the years, Billie Jean was active in civic, community and church organizations. She loved her church, First Baptist Church Okeechobee, and lived her life sharing God's love with others. Billie Jean was a mentor and left a lasting impact on many.
Next to doing the Lord's work, Billie Jean loved spending time with her family. She looked forward to family gatherings where she especially enjoyed loving on her great grandchildren. Billie Jean never met a stranger, so family get togethers often included new acquaintances that quickly became friends.
Billie Jean was blessed with numerous close friends. They enriched her life with love and laughter. She treasured their outings, visits, phone calls and maybe a few card games.
Billie Jean was predeceased by her mother, Theressa Bronson Clemons; father, Oscar Clemons; her first love, Dr. Larry Riedel; son, Bob Riedel; stepmother, Myrtle Clemons; sister, Sissie Clemons Prescott; brothers-in-law, Harold "King Kong" Smith, Lawrence Prescott; and brother, Pete Clemons.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Mark Reynolds; brother, Bud and wife, Kathy Clemons; sister-in-law, Susanne Clemons; daughter, Terry Lyn and husband, Barney Cherry; daughter in law, India Riedel; stepson, Thom and wife, Donna Reynolds; stepdaughters, Lynne and husband, Terry Dabb, Peggy and husband, Lamar Norris; dear friend, Ida Clemons; and many much loved nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is also survived by grandchildren, Jill and husband, Doyle Tyson, Amy Cherry, Nickie and husband, Joe Stokan, Larry and wife, Amanda Riedel, Lara Allen, Mark Reynolds and Megan Norris.
Also surviving great grandchildren (The Favorites) are Matt, Macy Grace, Carson, Mady, Delany, Ty, Jenna and Wade.
Visitation was held Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Okeechobee. Jeff Clemons and Rev. Mark McCarter officiated. Private burial will be at a later date at Osceola Memory Gardens, Kissimmee, Florida.
Memorial gifts may be directed to: First Baptist Church Okeechobee Building Fund, 401 SW 4th Street; Pregnancy Center of Okeechobee, 808 NE Park Street; Baptist International Mission, Inc. (Don Dryden ministry in Haiti), Post Office Box 9, Harrison, TN 37341.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.