Bob S. Moorman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clewiston - Bob passed away on May 1, 2020 in Montgomery, Alabama. He was born in Clewiston, Florida to the late Arthur Lee Moorman, Jr. and the late Estella Beth Nall Moorman on March 27, 1946.
He grew up in Clewiston and attended Clewiston High School. He served in the U.S. Airforce from 1965 to 1969. He moved around over the years but spent the last 9 years in Troy, Alabama. He loved airplanes, gardening and music. He had learned to play several stringed instruments over the years and had started making cigar box guitars as a hobby.
His brother, Arthur Lee Moorman, III; and his nephew, Garrick Moorman preceded him in death.
He is survived by two brothers, Cole Moorman (Olivia) of Indiantown and Gary Moorman of Okeechobee; a son, Bob Moorman II of Macon, Ga.; a daughter, Ari Sheridan (Mike) of Littleton, Colorado; two nieces, seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may do so here: https://memorialpageforbobsmoorman.godaddysites.com/f/bob-moorman-1946-2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved