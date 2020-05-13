Clewiston - Bob passed away on May 1, 2020 in Montgomery, Alabama. He was born in Clewiston, Florida to the late Arthur Lee Moorman, Jr. and the late Estella Beth Nall Moorman on March 27, 1946.
He grew up in Clewiston and attended Clewiston High School. He served in the U.S. Airforce from 1965 to 1969. He moved around over the years but spent the last 9 years in Troy, Alabama. He loved airplanes, gardening and music. He had learned to play several stringed instruments over the years and had started making cigar box guitars as a hobby.
His brother, Arthur Lee Moorman, III; and his nephew, Garrick Moorman preceded him in death.
He is survived by two brothers, Cole Moorman (Olivia) of Indiantown and Gary Moorman of Okeechobee; a son, Bob Moorman II of Macon, Ga.; a daughter, Ari Sheridan (Mike) of Littleton, Colorado; two nieces, seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may do so here: https://memorialpageforbobsmoorman.godaddysites.com/f/bob-moorman-1946-2020
