Okeechobee - Bobby Alfred Sweat died June 12, 2019. He was born Sept. 1, 1941 in Brownsville, S.C. to Claude Franklin Sweat and Lula Emma Jean (McDowell) Sweat. A resident of Okeechobee for 45 years, he was a member of the Okeechobee Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He worked for U.S. Sugar at the Bryant Mill for over 25 years.
Mr. Sweat was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Sweat; and his children, Titus Sweat, Bobby Sweat, Jr., and Wendy Sweat.
He is survived by his sons, Timothy Sweat (Vicki), of North Carolina, and Franklin Sweat (Kimberly), of Okeechobee; daughters, Pollyanna Shockley (Robbie), of Okeechobee, Dianna Wiersema (Doug), of Winter Haven, Sandra Thompson, of Sebring, Shelia Beck (John), of Mulberry, Melinda Schwartz (Frank), and Wanda Bradley (Robert), all of Okeechobee; 28 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and brother, Claude Sweat (Lynda), of Okeechobee.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at Okeechobee Missionary Baptist Church, 4212 HWY 441 N, Okeechobee, FL 34972, with Pastor Doug Wiersema officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapFL on June 14, 2019