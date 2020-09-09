1/1
Bobby Gene Humphress
Bobby Gene Humphress, 84
Bobby Gene Humphress of Oklahoma City, passed away on August 25, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He was born in Yuma, Ky. to Ed and Ellen Humphress but was a long time resident of Clewiston and a dedicated employee of Shawnee Farms for 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Nannie Mae Gabehart; and son, Jerry Odom.
He is survived by his wife, Alene Humphress; daughters, Shirley King and Bonnie Ragle; son, Michael Humphress; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.



Published in NewsZapFL on Sep. 9, 2020.
