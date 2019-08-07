Lakeport - Bonnie Beck Dorazio died Aug. 5, 2019. She was born Oct. 31, 1943 in Arcadia to Addison and Hilda (Close) Beck. A resident of Lakeport most of her life, she enjoyed gardening. She owned and operated her own citrus grove while she was employed as a teacher. She was a hardworking woman.
Mrs. Dorazio was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Jerry Beck and Wayne Beck.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years, George Gormly, of Lakeport; daughters, Laura Dorazio (Eric Sloss), of Ft. Myers and Vicki Whiting (Gary), of Tampa; brothers, Paul Beck (Emma Ruth), of Lakeport; sisters-in-law, Cathy Beck and Sara Ann Beck; stepson, Kevin Gormly (Katie), of Ft. Myers; and two grandchildren, Hunter and Hannah.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Maple Grove Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Ortona Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 7, 2019