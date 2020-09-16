Bonnie Jo (Mincher) Haley, Booth, 70
Bonnie Jo (Mincher) Haley, Booth, wife of Stephen Booth of Buckhead Ridge in Okeechobee, Florida passed away on September 11, 2020 at 70 years, 2 months and 4 days old. Bonnie had just celebrated her 70th milestone birthday on July 7, 2020. Bonnie was the firstborn child of Jack and Bettye Mincher, born on July 7, 1950 in St Louis, Missouri. Following her parents' divorce, Bonnie and her siblings were blessed to have their father, Jack Mincher marry Barbara Horstman Mincher over 50 years ago.
Bonnie leaves behind her children Rene', Stacy, Riki, Jackie and Bradley, father Jack Mincher and step mother Barbara Mincher, Lois Booth (mother in law) her cherished siblings Sharon Lorraine Nigus (Monty), Carol Ann Hahn (Tony) and John Dudley Mincher, and half siblings Braun Allen Mincher (Teri) and Brandon (Brandy) Jackson Ferner (Matt). On Steve's side Bonnie leaves behind in-laws Jayne Booth Harrington (Gary), Michael Booth (Anne), William Booth (Lori) and stepchildren Stephen Booth II, Melissa Booth and Kyle Booth (Samantha). Bonnie was preceded in death by her mother Bettye England Mincher (1983) and her late father in law, Leonard Eugene Booth (July 7, 2019).
Bonnie's first marriage to Richard Haley on April 17, 1970 blessed them with 4 children, Stacy Renee Haley, Riki Lee Haley Lintzenich, Jackie JoAnn Haley Lintzenich and Bradley Wilson Haley (Katie).
One of Bonnie's blessings in life was when just over three years ago she got to connect with and meet Rene' Marie Daniels, a baby girl she had given up for adoption when she was not able to care for her herself at a young age. Rene's search for her biological parents closed a wound Bonnie had lived with her whole adult life. Their loving relationship brought Bonnie so much joy and healed wounds that no one else could see. This joining of family brought together all five of Bonnie's children as one amazing loving group of siblings. Rene' has also blessed Bonnie with one granddaughter, Shae Sherratt and grandsons, Luka and Liam.
Bonnie had a very special relationship with Steve's children Stephen Booth, Melissa Booth and Kyle Booth (Samantha) and adored them tremendously, speaking of them to anyone who would give a listening ear.
Bonnie and Steve's adult children combined blessed them with a total of 18 grandchildren (6 boys,12 girls) and 8 great grandchildren (6 boys, 2 girls).
Bonnie leaves behind many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews as well as an abundance of friends from all over the world.
When Bonnie was in high school, she had many interest in extracurricular activities and joined choir, baton twirling, and the Hawkettes Dance team. She also joined Junior Achievement which set the path for her future in how to be successful in the business world.
Bonnie was very proud to be a member of the MENSA society which was very stimulating for Bonnie's wise mind.
Years later Bonnie arrived in Florida with her daughter Jackie during September of 1996. Though Jackie returned to St Louis, Missouri Bonnie stayed in Florida, eventually meeting the love of her life, Steve Booth. After dating for awhile they married on September 23, 2006 at the Buckhead Ridge Moose Lodge. Bonnie later became a Lifetime Member of the V.F.W.
Bonnie made many accomplishments during her years of belonging to the Moose Lodge and held many responsibilities along the way. She became a member of The Women of the Moose on 02/04/2002 in which she received the Academy of Friendship Degree on 04/20/2008, her Past Regent on 04/30/2008 and then her College of Regents Degree 07/03/2010.
Between the years of 2002 and 2007 Bonnie had held many Chair positions. Those chairs include Mooseheart, Assistant Guide, Recorder, Sentinel, Junior Regent, Senior Regent and Junior Graduate Regent.
Bonnie loved her visits to the casinos and taught many a novice gambler how to bet BIG and win BIG.
As a treasured employee of the Monsanto Corporation in St Louis, MO Bonnie had happy years and personal fulfillment there, prior to the onset of her disability in 1996.
Bonnie's entrepreneurial streak was always present. She wholeheartedly embraced new ideas and new concepts, creating profitable home businesses. Her ambition to excel never wavered until late in her recent illness. She and Steve provided loyal customers personal labels for 11 years through the One Eyed Bee, LLC. This company name was founded upon her nick name, Bee for Bonnie Booth and her unique one-eyed appearance.
Bonnie has always been a one-person welcoming committee. One of Bonnie's greatest gifts was the relationships she created with everyone she met. She became a quick friend, confidant and counselor to many with her advice, direction for life and provided excellent technical assistance to those who asked for her help.
She was always very ambitious, outspoken, creative and spent many hours trying out new craft ideas so she could teach other people craft lessons at the local Moose Lodge.
If you knew Bonnie well you also know she was a great entertainer and could be found often singing one of her favorites at the Moose Lodge, Peter, Peter the Meter Reader and boy did she have the looks and moves.
She created many businesses including a balloon delivery business (with her kids helping to blow up the balloons), as well as a secretarial business creating professional documents for those who didn't know how through Homeworks, Inc. She also created the business Sunset while living in Florida after learning there was a need in the local community and many elderly friends who needed assistance in putting their affairs in order to leave for their families. She had all the skills and wisdom and knowledge to assist them with these needs. If there was a need, Bonnie had a solution.
Her expertise in business and creativity led her and Steve to run their business One Eyed Bee, LLC for many years and with a huge number of clients and return customers. That was something Bonnie was very proud of right up until she had to close the company.
Services will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.