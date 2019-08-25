Okeechobee - Boyd Gilbert Parrott died Aug. 23, 2019. He was born June 30, 1944 in Johnson City, Tenn. to Boyd Prince and Jennie (Brock) Parrott. He proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Mr. Parrott was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Arinda Pittman; sister, Sue Clance; and brother, William Parrott.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cheryl Parrott; daughter, Stephanie Burt; five grandchildren, Brandon, Caleb, Quentin, Sandra, and William; four great grandchildren; and sisters, Blanche Christopher and Beulah Rackley.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at Fort Drum Cemetery.
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 25, 2019