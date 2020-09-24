Brandi Nicole Sanders

LABELLE - Brandi Nicole Sanders passed away on April 19, 2020 in LaBelle.

Brandi was born on May 30, 1984 in Fort Myers, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her father, William (Bill) Sanders; brother, Bret Jason Sanders; and grandfather, Waylon (Bruce) Bass.

Brandi is survived by her mother, Cindi Sanders of LaBelle; brother, Brian (Shanna) Sanders of Palmdale; sister, Britany (Winston) Skinner of Estero; step brother, Mark (Christina) Sanders of Benton Harbor, Michigan; a daughter, Jacey Martinez of LaBelle; and grandmother, Barbara Bass of LaBelle. She leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Brandi grew up in LaBelle and graduated from LaBelle High School. She worked for many years as a waitress in several restaurants here in LaBelle.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 am at Arching Oaks Ranch at 3923 East Highway 80, LaBelle, Florida.

All friends and relatives are invited to attend. Lunch will be served after the memorial .







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store