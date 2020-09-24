1/1
Brandi Nicole Sanders
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brandi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brandi Nicole Sanders
LABELLE - Brandi Nicole Sanders passed away on April 19, 2020 in LaBelle.
Brandi was born on May 30, 1984 in Fort Myers, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her father, William (Bill) Sanders; brother, Bret Jason Sanders; and grandfather, Waylon (Bruce) Bass.
Brandi is survived by her mother, Cindi Sanders of LaBelle; brother, Brian (Shanna) Sanders of Palmdale; sister, Britany (Winston) Skinner of Estero; step brother, Mark (Christina) Sanders of Benton Harbor, Michigan; a daughter, Jacey Martinez of LaBelle; and grandmother, Barbara Bass of LaBelle. She leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Brandi grew up in LaBelle and graduated from LaBelle High School. She worked for many years as a waitress in several restaurants here in LaBelle.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 am at Arching Oaks Ranch at 3923 East Highway 80, LaBelle, Florida.
All friends and relatives are invited to attend. Lunch will be served after the memorial .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Sep. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved