Okeechobee - Branson Neal Butler died June 14, 2020. He was born May 1, 1995 in Pahokee. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, he attended More 2 Life. He loved spending time with his family, playing video games, and watching wrestling.
Branson was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, J.D. Lyons and Janice Lane.
He is survived by his father, Butch Butler (Ronda), of Okeechobee; mother, Tina Mitcham (Mike), of Kentucky; son, Luke Garrett Cox, of Kentucky; grandmother, Elsie Butler; grandfather, Phillip "Butch" Neal Butler, Sr.; brothers, Justin White (Felicia), of Okeechobee, and Tyler Mitcham, of Kentucky; sisters, Jenna Nielson (Sha), of Okeechobee, and Rachael Aubrey (Josh), of Kentucky; aunts and uncles, Tracy Dyer (Quince), Kathy McCormack (David), Jayme Bassett (David), Karen Butler, and Gary Lightsey (Corrina), Sara Ford (Chuck), and Sonya Stratton; and a host of cousins.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home with Pastor Cary McKee officiating.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
Branson was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, J.D. Lyons and Janice Lane.
He is survived by his father, Butch Butler (Ronda), of Okeechobee; mother, Tina Mitcham (Mike), of Kentucky; son, Luke Garrett Cox, of Kentucky; grandmother, Elsie Butler; grandfather, Phillip "Butch" Neal Butler, Sr.; brothers, Justin White (Felicia), of Okeechobee, and Tyler Mitcham, of Kentucky; sisters, Jenna Nielson (Sha), of Okeechobee, and Rachael Aubrey (Josh), of Kentucky; aunts and uncles, Tracy Dyer (Quince), Kathy McCormack (David), Jayme Bassett (David), Karen Butler, and Gary Lightsey (Corrina), Sara Ford (Chuck), and Sonya Stratton; and a host of cousins.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home with Pastor Cary McKee officiating.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jun. 24, 2020.