Branson Neal Butler
1995 - 2020
Okeechobee - Branson Neal Butler died June 14, 2020. He was born May 1, 1995 in Pahokee. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, he attended More 2 Life. He loved spending time with his family, playing video games, and watching wrestling.
Branson was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, J.D. Lyons and Janice Lane.
He is survived by his father, Butch Butler (Ronda), of Okeechobee; mother, Tina Mitcham (Mike), of Kentucky; son, Luke Garrett Cox, of Kentucky; grandmother, Elsie Butler; grandfather, Phillip "Butch" Neal Butler, Sr.; brothers, Justin White (Felicia), of Okeechobee, and Tyler Mitcham, of Kentucky; sisters, Jenna Nielson (Sha), of Okeechobee, and Rachael Aubrey (Josh), of Kentucky; aunts and uncles, Tracy Dyer (Quince), Kathy McCormack (David), Jayme Bassett (David), Karen Butler, and Gary Lightsey (Corrina), Sara Ford (Chuck), and Sonya Stratton; and a host of cousins.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home with Pastor Cary McKee officiating.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.



Published in NewsZapFL on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 22, 2020
