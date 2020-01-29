CLEWISTON - Brenda J. Jaramillo passed away at home on Jan. 22, 2020.
Brenda was born in Crisfield, Md. on Jan. 16, 1950 to John and Emma Shores Conner. She worked for many years as a security guard for Southern Gardens before retiring in 2016. She was a loving mother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed playing bingo, gambling, growing up in Maryland, her father was a commercial crabber, she loved to spend time with him crabbing.
Brenda leaves behind her children, Tammy Meredith, William Meredith, Anita J. Rebollosa, Maria Jaramillo, Francisco Gonzalez, Connie Canales, Cindy Canales, and Elvin Canales; grandchildren, Carlie Gomez, Alexia Sterling, and Troy Evans; along with fourteen other grandchildren and one great grandchild; her brother, Johnny Connor; and sisters, Barbara Applegate, and Nancy Connor.
Celebration visitation for Brenda was from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Akin-Davis Funeral Home – Clewiston. Celebration of Life funeral service was held Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Bradshaw Funeral Home in Crisfield, Md. Interment took place at Sunnyridge Memorial park also in Crisfield, Md.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 29, 2020