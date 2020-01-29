Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda J. Jaramillo. View Sign Service Information Akin-Davis Funeral Home 438 E. Sugarland Hwy. Clewiston , FL 33440-3126 (863)-983-9411 Send Flowers Obituary

CLEWISTON - Brenda J. Jaramillo passed away at home on Jan. 22, 2020.

Brenda was born in Crisfield, Md. on Jan. 16, 1950 to John and Emma Shores Conner. She worked for many years as a security guard for Southern Gardens before retiring in 2016. She was a loving mother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed playing bingo, gambling, growing up in Maryland, her father was a commercial crabber, she loved to spend time with him crabbing.

Brenda leaves behind her children, Tammy Meredith, William Meredith, Anita J. Rebollosa, Maria Jaramillo, Francisco Gonzalez, Connie Canales, Cindy Canales, and Elvin Canales; grandchildren, Carlie Gomez, Alexia Sterling, and Troy Evans; along with fourteen other grandchildren and one great grandchild; her brother, Johnny Connor; and sisters, Barbara Applegate, and Nancy Connor.

Celebration visitation for Brenda was from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Akin-Davis Funeral Home – Clewiston. Celebration of Life funeral service was held Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Bradshaw Funeral Home in Crisfield, Md. Interment took place at Sunnyridge Memorial park also in Crisfield, Md.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.





CLEWISTON - Brenda J. Jaramillo passed away at home on Jan. 22, 2020.Brenda was born in Crisfield, Md. on Jan. 16, 1950 to John and Emma Shores Conner. She worked for many years as a security guard for Southern Gardens before retiring in 2016. She was a loving mother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed playing bingo, gambling, growing up in Maryland, her father was a commercial crabber, she loved to spend time with him crabbing.Brenda leaves behind her children, Tammy Meredith, William Meredith, Anita J. Rebollosa, Maria Jaramillo, Francisco Gonzalez, Connie Canales, Cindy Canales, and Elvin Canales; grandchildren, Carlie Gomez, Alexia Sterling, and Troy Evans; along with fourteen other grandchildren and one great grandchild; her brother, Johnny Connor; and sisters, Barbara Applegate, and Nancy Connor.Celebration visitation for Brenda was from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Akin-Davis Funeral Home – Clewiston. Celebration of Life funeral service was held Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Bradshaw Funeral Home in Crisfield, Md. Interment took place at Sunnyridge Memorial park also in Crisfield, Md.Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston. Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close