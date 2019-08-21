Brenda Vada Allen (1948 - 2019)
Service Information
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL
34972
(863)-763-1994
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
Obituary
Okeechobee - Brenda Vada Allen died Aug. 19, 2019. She was born Jan. 30, 1948 in Dante, Va. to Jackson and Lovada (Tackett) Holbrook. A resident of Okeechobee since 1986, she had previously resided in Ohio. She worked for Pratt & Whitney for 22 years before retirement. She enjoyed shopping and had an artistic spirit. She enjoyed painting, molds, and decorating. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and she treasured receiving visitors.
Mrs. Allen was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Gary Holbrook.
She is survived by son, Jonah Allen (Susan), of Okeechobee; daughters, Penny G. Gray (Shawn), of Sebring, and April Haas; grandchildren, Steven, Matteo, CJ, Bryan, Haley, and Jamie; great grandchildren, Jazmine, Maddie, Reed, CJ, Gotham, and Ty; sisters, Jackie McCleese (Dean), of Vanceburg, Ky.; niece, Candy Brinegar (Scott), of Winchester, Ky.; nephews, Clifton McCleese and Jeremy McCleese (Nina) all of Vanceburg, Ky.; and many more family and friends.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until services at 12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Ft. Pierce.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 21, 2019
