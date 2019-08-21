Okeechobee - Brenda Vada Allen died Aug. 19, 2019. She was born Jan. 30, 1948 in Dante, Va. to Jackson and Lovada (Tackett) Holbrook. A resident of Okeechobee since 1986, she had previously resided in Ohio. She worked for Pratt & Whitney for 22 years before retirement. She enjoyed shopping and had an artistic spirit. She enjoyed painting, molds, and decorating. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and she treasured receiving visitors.
Mrs. Allen was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Gary Holbrook.
She is survived by son, Jonah Allen (Susan), of Okeechobee; daughters, Penny G. Gray (Shawn), of Sebring, and April Haas; grandchildren, Steven, Matteo, CJ, Bryan, Haley, and Jamie; great grandchildren, Jazmine, Maddie, Reed, CJ, Gotham, and Ty; sisters, Jackie McCleese (Dean), of Vanceburg, Ky.; niece, Candy Brinegar (Scott), of Winchester, Ky.; nephews, Clifton McCleese and Jeremy McCleese (Nina) all of Vanceburg, Ky.; and many more family and friends.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until services at 12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Ft. Pierce.
Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 21, 2019