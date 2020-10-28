Brian Jamison Barrett, 49
Okeechobee - Brian Jamison Barrett died October 24, 2020. He was born May 12, 1971 in North Miami. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee he was a member of Ducks Unlimited and National Turkey Federation. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting sports: including quail hunting with dogs, bird dog hunting, and tower shooting, spending time with his children, and sports.
He is survived by his wife, Heather Barrett; sons, Kyle Barrett and Seth Barrett; parents, Dale and Karen Barrett; sister, Kristi Durrance (Rafe); nephews, Case and Latt; and many other loving family members, friends, and hunting buddies.
The family will receive friends 4 p.m. until Celebration of Life Services at 6 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
