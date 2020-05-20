Bridget Crews Kenner, passed away unexpectedly on April 28, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Bridget was born on Oct. 23, 1975 in Okeechobee, Fla. to Keith and Toni Crews as their first child. She was raised in Okeechobee and graduated from OHS Class of 1993. Shortly after graduation she enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served for six years. After the Army she earned her bachelorâ€™s in science in nursing and worked as a registered nurse where she undoubtedly touched many of her patients lives.

Bridget lived in many places including Germany, North Carolina, Kentucky, Hawaii, and Colorado. She made many very close friends along the way. She enjoyed the beach and outdoors, having girl time with her friends and had a great love for her rescue pups. Most of all she loved being a Mom and being with her children. She will be sorely missed by many.

She is survived by her children, David and Emma Kenner of Colorado Springs; her parents, Keith and Toni Crews of Okeechobee; sister, Misty Thomas (Tyrone) of Okeechobee; brother, Kasey Crews of Ft. Meyers; nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and many cousins.

Services were held in Denver, Co. on May 5, 2020. The family is planning a memorial service for her locally with the date to be set in the near future.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store