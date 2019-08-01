LABELLE - Bruce Howard Boyle passed away July 26, 2019 in Lehigh Acres.
He was born June 30, 1931 in Dillonvale, Ohio, to the late Robert and Helen (Lenno) Boyle.
He was a US Navy Veteran of the Korean War. He was a Senior Engineer for General Motors. He belonged to Carlson Memorial United Methodist Church for 31 years
Survivors include his son, Keith R. Boyle; a daughter, Karen Rae Boyle Harkness; grandchildren, Daniel R.& Jeffrey A. Boyle, and Rachel E. Harkness; great grandchildren, Tyler, Wade, Lane and Teagan; sisters, Sandra and Cheryl.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.
Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 1, 2019