OKEECHOBEE - Buddy Yates passed away in Okeechobee Hospice House on May 14, 2019.
Buddy was born to Vilda Marie Yates and Justin Stanley Yates in Sebring, FL on October 11th, 1967. Buddy was "Jack of all trades" he loved raising his son "Tyler" Justin T. Yates who was his pride and joy! He enjoyed sitting with family and friends and "shooting the breeze" while whittling on a piece of wood. You couldn't ask for a better friend, brother, uncle or, husband. He was the one who would give you his last knowing he had nothing for his self. He married Patricia "Trish" Yates November 07, 2015. Trish filled a hole in his heart that he didn't realize was there until she came along. He took her four kids as his own he loved Payton, Austin, Tia and Ashley just as much as his biological son.
He is survived in life by his wife Patricia Yates, Okeechobee, FL- Children Justin "Tyler" Yates (Chay) , Sebring, FL- Ashley Mcintosh (Brandon) – Austin- Payton and Tia Mccoy (Thomas) all of Okeechobee, FL. Grand-Children - Brianna - La'Nya - Brandon Jr. - Semaj Siblings Cindy VanHyning, Avon Park, FL - Dennis Yates (Joy) , Okeechobee, FL – Stanley Yates, Box Springs, GA- Marcus Yates (Carol), Vero Beach, FL- Celia Yates (Bill), Sparks, GA. Sibling in Laws Joe, Donald, Scott and, Jeff (Rhonda)- Mother and Father in Law Judy and Charlie. A whole slew of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was Preceded in Death by his parents Justin S. Yates and Vilda M. Yates, Baby Sister, (Trish's Siblings) Dan, Tim and, Pat.
Published in NewsZapFL on May 22, 2019