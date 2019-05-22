Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Buddy Yates. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

OKEECHOBEE - Buddy Yates passed away in Okeechobee Hospice House on May 14, 2019.

Buddy was born to Vilda Marie Yates and Justin Stanley Yates in Sebring, FL on October 11th, 1967. Buddy was "Jack of all trades" he loved raising his son "Tyler" Justin T. Yates who was his pride and joy! He enjoyed sitting with family and friends and "shooting the breeze" while whittling on a piece of wood. You couldn't ask for a better friend, brother, uncle or, husband. He was the one who would give you his last knowing he had nothing for his self. He married Patricia "Trish" Yates November 07, 2015. Trish filled a hole in his heart that he didn't realize was there until she came along. He took her four kids as his own he loved Payton, Austin, Tia and Ashley just as much as his biological son.

He is survived in life by his wife Patricia Yates, Okeechobee, FL- Children Justin "Tyler" Yates (Chay) , Sebring, FL- Ashley Mcintosh (Brandon) – Austin- Payton and Tia Mccoy (Thomas) all of Okeechobee, FL. Grand-Children - Brianna - La'Nya - Brandon Jr. - Semaj Siblings Cindy VanHyning, Avon Park, FL - Dennis Yates (Joy) , Okeechobee, FL – Stanley Yates, Box Springs, GA- Marcus Yates (Carol), Vero Beach, FL- Celia Yates (Bill), Sparks, GA. Sibling in Laws Joe, Donald, Scott and, Jeff (Rhonda)- Mother and Father in Law Judy and Charlie. A whole slew of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He was Preceded in Death by his parents Justin S. Yates and Vilda M. Yates, Baby Sister, (Trish's Siblings) Dan, Tim and, Pat.



Published in NewsZapFL on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close