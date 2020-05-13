SOUTH BAY - Byron Raybourne Walker, of South Bay, Fla., passed away on May 6, 2020, in Clewiston Nursing and Rehabilitation, LLC, Clewiston, Fla.
Born Nov. 29, 1936, in South Bay, Fla., to Horace Berline Walker and Merble Lucille (Herring) Walker.
Graduated from Belle Glade High School. Lifelong farmer, cattleman, District Manager for PRIDE of Florida, Plant Planner for Boeing for the Apollo 11 Mission (first man on the moon), Avid Sports Fan, Member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Leaves behind children, Byron R. Walker, Jr. and wife, Kay, Plantation, Fla., Russell B. Walker and wife, Bea, Lake Placid, Fla., Paula W. Luce, and husband, Wayne, Satellite Beach, Fla.; eight grandchildren, Amanda Walker, Plantation, Fla., Brandon Walker, Plantation, Fla., Jared Walker and wife, Ashley Baxter Walker, Natchitoches, La., Addison Walker, Lake Placid, Fla., Salina Walker, Lake Placid, Fla., Aleah Walker, Lake Placid, Fla., Jacquelyn Luce Bundy, and husband, Clay, St. George, Utah and Coley Luce and wife, Mikiele Steinmann Luce, Rexburg, Idaho; six great-grandchildren, Jace Walker, Eli Walker, Roman Bundy, Archer Bundy, Hudson Bundy, Waylon Luce; surviving siblings, Marsha Walker Trotter, Shady Grove, Ala., Neil Berline Walker, Sacramento, Calif. and Lisa Walker of Stockton, Calif.; and numerous neices and nephews.
A Graveside Memorial Service conducted by Akin-Davis Funeral Home will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11 am in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clewiston, Fla. President Wayne Whitaker, LDS Church, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Hospice, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Ft. Myers, FL 33908 or donate online at donate.HopeHCS.org
Published in NewsZapFL on May 13, 2020.