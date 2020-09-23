C. Russell Henderson, 83

MOORE HAVEN - C. Russell Henderson passed away September 19, 2020 at his home in Moore Haven, Florida. He was born December 16, 1936 to the late Uel and Beulah Henderson.

Russell was a Florida Highway Patrolman for 13 years and later became Sheriff of Glades County and served for 6 years. Russell served on the Glades Electric Cooperative Board of Trustees for 21 years with 9 of those years as President of the Board. He was an active member of The First Baptist Church of Moore Haven and The Gideon's International.

Russell was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Janice Hart Henderson; his brothers, Dr. Harold Henderson (Margaret), Mitchell Henderson (Dorothy), Bob Henderson (Virginia); and his sister, Evelyn Landress (J.T.).

He is survived by his son, Darrell Henderson (Gail); daughters, Sherri Fleming (Ross), and Dr. Sharyn Henderson; grandchildren, Courtney Brown (Eddie), Kelly McLaughlin (John), Krista Henderson, Wayne Henderson (Rhonda); great-grandchildren, Kannon and Zane Brown, Addison and Gavin McLaughlin, Juan Torres, Almani Brown and Kathleen Henderson; brother, Maurice Henderson (Betty); and loving companion, Anneta Kraus.

Funeral services will be held Saturday September 26, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Moore Haven with Jerry Shaw officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with a service immediately following at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Ortona Cemetery, Moore Haven. Masks are encouraged.

Memorial donations may be made in Russell's memory to: The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214 or the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches Inc., P.O. Box 2000, Boys Ranch, FL 32064.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Akin-Davis Funeral Home.







