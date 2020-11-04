1/1
Carla Lee Yates
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carla Lee Yates, 53
Moore Haven - Carla Lee Yates died November 2, 2020. She was born September 13, 1967 in Orlando. A resident of Moore Haven for seven years, she enjoyed taking care of everyone, keeping a warm and good home, thrift shop bargains, collecting knickknacks, and most importantly spending time with her grandchildren and reminiscing about her Dad.
Mrs. Yates is survived by her husband of 20 years, James Yates, of Moore Haven; sons, Austin Ryon, of Moore Haven, Clayton Ryon (Beth Ann), of Edmond, Oklahoma, Liam Higgins, of St. Cloud, and Lane Yates, of Moore Haven; daughter, Hannah Higgins, of Commerce, Oklahoma; eleven grandchildren; brother, Justin; and sister, Tina.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake Okeechobee News and SouthCentralLife.com on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved