Carla Lee Yates, 53
Moore Haven - Carla Lee Yates died November 2, 2020. She was born September 13, 1967 in Orlando. A resident of Moore Haven for seven years, she enjoyed taking care of everyone, keeping a warm and good home, thrift shop bargains, collecting knickknacks, and most importantly spending time with her grandchildren and reminiscing about her Dad.
Mrs. Yates is survived by her husband of 20 years, James Yates, of Moore Haven; sons, Austin Ryon, of Moore Haven, Clayton Ryon (Beth Ann), of Edmond, Oklahoma, Liam Higgins, of St. Cloud, and Lane Yates, of Moore Haven; daughter, Hannah Higgins, of Commerce, Oklahoma; eleven grandchildren; brother, Justin; and sister, Tina.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
