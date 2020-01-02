LABELLE - Carmelita Hernandez Cisnero passed away Dec. 25, 2019 at the Plaza Health and Rehab Center in Gainesville. She was born July 16, 1936 in Cuero, Texas, to the late Pedro and the late Andrea (Calderon) Hernandez.

In life, Carmel, and her late husband, Joe, were avid LaBelle Cowboys fans, helping with whatever project they could. Carmel was a member of the LaBelle Booster Club, a founding member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, and an employee of Yoder Brothers, Inc., retiring after 32 years of service to the company.

Survivors include three siblings, Juanita Salinas, Andrea Arriola, Tomas Hernandez; three children, Joe Cisnero, Jr., Pedro Cisnero, and San Juana Cisnero Burns; six grandchildren, Joe III, Pedro Jr., Patricia, Thomas, Desirae and Anthony; eight great-grandchildren, Adrienne, Thomas, Cameron, Alisha, Franklin, William, Lexie and Tristan. Carmelita was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Cisnero; and son, Thomas (Tommy) Cisnero.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, LaBelle. Visitation will be Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Akin-Davis Funeral Home, LaBelle. Interment will be Friday in Fort Denaud Cemetery.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.



