Okeechobee - Carol Marshall Harmon died July 25, 2019. She was born July 20, 1937 in Covington, Kentucky to Kimbel and Pearl Marshall. A resident of Okeechobee since 1972, she owned and operated Harmon Upholstery. She enjoyed going to yard sales and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Harmon was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, George Harmon, Sr.
She is survived by her sons, Danny Harmon and Paul Harmon; daughter, Laura Harmon Lee, all of Okeechobee; four grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; brother, Ronnie; and sister, Marlene.
No services will be held.
Published in NewsZapFL on July 26, 2019